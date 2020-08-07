George Bush to Release Book of Portraits Profiling Immigrants

Image Credits: The Bush Center | Instagram.

Former President George W. Bush painted and profiled 43 immigrants in his latest book, Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants, slated for release on March 2, 2021.

The George W. Bush Presidential Center describes the book’s purpose as:

On March 2, 2021, President George W. Bush will publish a new book entitled Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants, which brings to the forefront the stories of forty-three individuals who exemplify our proud history as a nation of immigrants. Through powerful four-color portraits—personally painted by the President himself—and their accompanying stories, Out of Many, One reminds us of the countless ways in which America has been strengthened by those who have come here in search of a better life.

The Bush Center shared a photo of Bush painting a portrait with a message written by the former president via Instagram:

View this post on Instagram

Repost @georgewbush… For the past 18 months, I’ve been painting the portraits and writing the stories of 43 immigrants I have come to know. Today, I’m pleased to announce a new book and exhibit at @thebushcenter honoring new Americans who have contributed to the cultural richness, economic vitality, entrepreneurial spirit, and renewed patriotism of our country. As I said from the Oval Office in 2006, “America can be a lawful society and a welcoming society at the same time.” Available for pre-order now and debuting March 2, 2021, my hope is that OUT OF MANY, ONE will help focus our collective attention on the positive effects that immigrants have on our country. (Link in bio to order and learn more.)

A post shared by The Bush Center (@thebushcenter) on

