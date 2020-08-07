George Bush to Release Book of Portraits Profiling Immigrants

Former President George W. Bush painted and profiled 43 immigrants in his latest book, Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants, slated for release on March 2, 2021.

The George W. Bush Presidential Center describes the book’s purpose as:

On March 2, 2021, President George W. Bush will publish a new book entitled Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants, which brings to the forefront the stories of forty-three individuals who exemplify our proud history as a nation of immigrants. Through powerful four-color portraits—personally painted by the President himself—and their accompanying stories, Out of Many, One reminds us of the countless ways in which America has been strengthened by those who have come here in search of a better life.

The Bush Center shared a photo of Bush painting a portrait with a message written by the former president via Instagram:

