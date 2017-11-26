George H.W. Bush becomes longest-living president in US history

Former President George H.W. Bush became the longest-living president in U.S. history today at 93 years and 166 days old on Saturday.

Bush, born on June 12, 1924, beat the previous record held by former President Gerald Ford, who died in 2006 at 93 years and 165 days old. Behind him is Ronald Reagan, who died in 2004 at 93 years and 120 days old.

Jimmy Carter, the second-oldest living president who was born on Oct. 1, 1924, is a little more than 100 days behind Bush.

The senior Bush originally served Reagan’s vice president in the 1980s and then went on to succeed Reagan as the 41st president of the U.S. He was 64 years old when he entered office in 1989.

What better place for the Gampster to have birthday emails read by a truly wonderful granddaughter in law? Thanks to all who reached out. pic.twitter.com/CV9KSm3TXF — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) June 13, 2017

