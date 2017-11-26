George H.W. Bush becomes longest-living president in US history

Image Credits: Bob Levey/Getty Images.

Former President George H.W. Bush became the longest-living president in U.S. history today at 93 years and 166 days old on Saturday.

Bush, born on June 12, 1924, beat the previous record held by former President Gerald Ford, who died in 2006 at 93 years and 165 days old. Behind him is Ronald Reagan, who died in 2004 at 93 years and 120 days old.

Jimmy Carter, the second-oldest living president who was born on Oct. 1, 1924, is a little more than 100 days behind Bush.

The senior Bush originally served Reagan’s vice president in the 1980s and then went on to succeed Reagan as the 41st president of the U.S. He was 64 years old when he entered office in 1989.

Read more


Related Articles

McCain Reignites Personal War With Trump

McCain Reignites Personal War With Trump

U.S. News
Comments
Blowback: CNN Pushes Effort to "Ban the Term 'Fake News'"

Blowback: CNN Pushes Effort to “Ban the Term ‘Fake News'”

U.S. News
Comments

Franken: I ‘crossed the line’ for some women

U.S. News
Comments

Indiana Nurse Who Said Every White Male Baby Should Be Killed Fired by Hospital

U.S. News
Comments

Hospital Probes Nurse Who Said ‘White Women’s Sons’ Must Be ‘Sacrificed To Wolves’

U.S. News
Comments

Comments