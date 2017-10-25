George HW Bush apologises after actress claims he 'sexually assaulted' her from his WHEELCHAIR in this photograph


Former President George HW Bush has apologized after an actress claimed he ‘sexually assaulted’ her while he was in his wheelchair.

Heather Lind, 34, who starred in AMC’s series ‘Turn: Washington’s Spies’, made the allegations against the 93-year-old former president on Instagram in a lengthy post with accompanying photos.

‘When I got the chance to meet George H. W. Bush four years ago to promote a historical television show I was working on, he sexually assaulted me while I was posing for a similar photo. He didn’t shake my hand. He touched me from behind from his wheelchair with his wife Barbara Bush by his side. He told me a dirty joke,’ Lind alleges.

In a statement to DailyMail.com the former president responded: ‘President Bush would never – under any circumstance – intentionally cause anyone distress, and he most sincerely apologizes if his attempt at humor offended Ms. Lind.’

Lind said in her since-deleted Instagram post it happened a second time: ‘And then, all the while being photographed, touched me again. Barbara rolled her eyes as if to say ”not again”. His security guard told me I shouldn’t have stood next to him for the photo.

Read more.


