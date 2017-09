Just when you thought they couldn’t get any more insane.

The hysterical left is now claiming that George Orwell would have supported Antifa.

I’m not even joking.

Watch me totally annihilate their dumb argument.

Share this video! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pih9QAA3Idc

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.