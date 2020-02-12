George P. Bush Blasts Austin Homeless Policy after Vehicle Break-In

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush called out Austin, Texas’ homeless policies after he was the victim of a crime near a homeless camp this week.

In a tweet published Tuesday, the Bush dynasty heir showed photos of his vehicle’s windows smashed in, with a rock seen sitting on the driver’s side floorboard, and laid the blame on the city’s homeless population.

This morning, my vehicle was broken into near one of the homeless camps in downtown ATX. These camps pose a serious safety concern for Austin residents. It’s far past time to reinstate camping ban. Thank you to @Austin_Police for all that you do to help keep our community safe. pic.twitter.com/aUx527SIG7 — George P. Bush (@georgepbush) February 11, 2020

“This morning, my vehicle was broken into near one of the homeless camps in downtown ATX,” wrote the son of failed 2016 Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush.

“These camps pose a serious safety concern for Austin residents,” Bush acknowledged, adding, “It’s far past time to reinstate camping ban.”

In a subsequent tweet, Bush, who lives in Austin, also highlighted the proximity of homeless camps to a hike and bike trail, and criticized the “lawlessness” in the city, adding that Austin “isn’t San Francisco.”

I love living in Austin- the city is rapidly growing and changing dynamically. But for those raising kids and building businesses, the safety of our city is a concern. This isn’t San Francisco. Lawlessness is not the answer. pic.twitter.com/a0Uq0bzjI6 — George P. Bush (@georgepbush) February 11, 2020

The Austin American-Statesman reports no arrests have been made in connection to the break-in.

The city’s homeless problem gained national attention last week after a fire broke out at a massive subterranean homeless camp the size of three football fields in North Austin.

After fire crews recovered hundreds of used syringes at the camp, an Austin city councilwoman came under fire for claiming the needles could be insulin shots.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been at the forefront of calling out city leaders for exacerbating the homeless crisis.

Austin’s refusal to ban homeless camping isn’t compassionate doesn’t help the homeless & endangers residents & visitors. Human defecation on streets, used needles, frequent assaults & fires won’t be tolerated. Legislation will override this lawlessness. https://t.co/C42K1BTU8E — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 9, 2020

Problems appear to have accelerated after the city council passed a resolution last June allowing the homeless to camp virtually anywhere in the city.

