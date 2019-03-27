George Papadopoulos: Mueller "Knew I Was Innocent"

Image Credits: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / Contributor / Getty.

Former member of Trump’s presidential campaign, George Papadopoulos, reveals that he believes Special Counsel Robert Mueller knew he was innocent and was “involved” in manipulating his case.

Papadopoulos joins Owen Shroyer in The War Room to speak out in his defense while delivering exclusive details on the case that landed him in federal prison.

Also:


Medical martial law has made it’s debut by the banning of unvaccinated children from public spaces. Mike Adams joins Alex to break down this dystopian development.


Related Articles

RI State Police: No Bump Stocks Have Been Turned In To Them Since Ban Took Effect

RI State Police: No Bump Stocks Have Been Turned In To Them Since Ban Took Effect

U.S. News
Comments
Farage: UK Headed For Greatest Democratic Betrayal In Nation’s History

Farage: UK Headed For Greatest Democratic Betrayal In Nation’s History

Globalism
Comments

Green, NO Deal—No Dems Support

Newswars Redirect
comments

Smollett Prosecutor Lied Over Recusal, Continued To Work Hoax Case

U.S. News
comments

Red Alert: Medical Martial Law Begins In New York

Newswars Redirect
comments

Comments