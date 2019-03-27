George Papadopoulos: Mueller "Knew I Was Innocent"

Former member of Trump’s presidential campaign, George Papadopoulos, reveals that he believes Special Counsel Robert Mueller knew he was innocent and was “involved” in manipulating his case.

Papadopoulos joins Owen Shroyer in The War Room to speak out in his defense while delivering exclusive details on the case that landed him in federal prison.

Also:



Medical martial law has made it’s debut by the banning of unvaccinated children from public spaces. Mike Adams joins Alex to break down this dystopian development.