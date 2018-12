Sipping a kale and cucumber smoothie on a swanky hotel rooftop in Los Angeles, George Papadopoulos looked a million miles away from prison.

Just a few days earlier the former Trump campaign adviser, whose actions had triggered the Russian election meddling investigation, was locked behind bars.

Last year he admitted lying to the FBI about conversations with figures touting Kremlin connections during the 2016 election race, shooting to infamy when the news broke.

