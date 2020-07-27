George Soros Army Crushes MLK's Legacy

Call it like it is.

A specter is haunting the United States.

It’s nothing less than a radical communist political conspiracy.

What we are seeing across these United States is funded in large part by corporations engaging in Chinese slave labor and the notorious unchallenged usurpation of George Soros.

And like the sublime perfect masters of old, Soros will take nothing less than the collapse of the United States at any cost.

Soros’ network is massive.

Portland, Oregon is ground zero, and its liberal mayor found out first hand that his civil rights rhetoric is useless against the Marxist maelstrom.

Would Martin Luther King’s movement of nonviolence continue to march as Americans died in its wake?

As American small businesses were torched by his followers?

We all know the answer to that, it’s an obvious resounding no.

