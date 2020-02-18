George Soros: "Remove Zuckerberg From Facebook Now... He'll Get Trump Re-elected"

In a brief but scathing letter to The Financial Times, billionaire George Soros demands that both Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg should be removed from their leadership roles at Facebook or else President Trump will get re-elected.

The two Facebook leaders are, according to the leftist puppet-master, allegedly “engaged in some kind of mutual assistance arrangement with Donald Trump that will help him to get re-elected.”

Full letter below :

Mark Zuckerberg should stop obfuscating the facts by piously arguing for government regulation (“We need more regulation of Big Tech”, February 17). Mr Zuckerberg appears to be engaged in some kind of mutual assistance arrangement with Donald Trump that will help him to get re-elected. Facebook does not need to wait for government regulations to stop accepting any political advertising in 2020 until after the elections on November 4. If there is any doubt whether an ad is political, it should err on the side of caution and refuse to publish. It is unlikely that Facebook will follow this course. Therefore, I repeat my proposal, Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg should be removed from control of Facebook. (It goes without saying that I support government regulation of social media platforms.) George Soros Paris, France

Soros’ exultations follow his late January NYTimes op-ed also saying that Mark Zuckerberg should not be control of Facebook, claiming that the social media company is going to get Trump re-elected – because it’s good for business.

“I repeat and reaffirm my accusation against Facebook under the leadership of Mr. Zuckerberg and Ms. Sandberg. They follow only one guiding principle: maximize profits irrespective of the consequences. One way or another, they should not be left in control of Facebook. “

One can’t help but think that Soros’ feathers are ruffled here for him to come so hard after Zuck – does he think it’s all over for Dems in November?



