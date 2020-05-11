George Soros Says President Trump Will 'Destroy Himself'

Leftist billionaire George Soros thinks that President Trump’s presidency hopefully won’t “last very long”, predicting that he will “destroy himself” while trying to govern.

In a wide-ranging interview with The Independent on Monday, interviewer Gregor Peter Schmitz wondered if Soros agreed that Trump “does not really represent the values of an open and free society.”

“Well, that is a weakness that I hope will not last very long,” Soros replied. “Donald Trump would like to be a dictator. But he cannot be one because there is a constitution in the United States that people still respect. And it will prevent him from doing certain things.”

Soros remarked about the constitution are notably given he’s literally bankrolled millions into anti-Second Amendment and anti-free speech groups like Antifa for years during Trump’s presidency.

He went on to accuse Trump of trying to be a dictator, which Soros said will result in his self-destruction.

“That does not mean that he will not try, because he is literally fighting for his life. I will also say that I have put my faith in Trump to destroy himself, and he has exceeded my wildest expectations.”

Soros also discussed the coronavirus crisis, calling it the “crisis of my lifetime.”

“Even before the pandemic hit, I realized that we were in a revolutionary moment where what would be impossible or even inconceivable in normal times had become not only possible, but probably absolutely necessary,” Soros said.

“And then came COVID-19, which has totally disrupted people’s lives and required very different behavior. It is an unprecedented event that probably has never occurred in this combination. And it really endangers the survival of our civilization.”

The panic over “climate change” was predictive programming. Now the Usual Suspects are pushing global governance as never before.

