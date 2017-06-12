George Soros’ Son Has Been Day Drinking With Democratic Leadership

Hamptons hell-raiser and son to mega-billionaire Democrat donor George Soros, Alex Soros, has made his debut on the political circuit by meeting with a handful of prominent liberal leaders.

Soros’ Instagram, a go-to for Manhattan nightlife, drunken karaoke parties, lobster feasts, Bono selfies, and refugee camps, has recently been updated with an influx of photos showing the playboy heir chumming it up with Congressman John Lewis and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Always great to catch up with senator @chuckschumer who has seized the moment as the head of the #democrats in the #senate and masterfully helped preserve the assault on our nations values and #democracy! Thank you Chuck! #chuckschumer #legend #opposition #dumptrump A post shared by Alexander Soros (@alexsoros) on Jun 9, 2017 at 10:58am PDT

In the photo with Schumer, which was posted Friday afternoon, the two are hunched over a table with three alcoholic-looking drinks. Though Soros appears to be holding his own thanks to his background in surviving notorious New York Fashion Week parties, Schumer, aka Senator Buzzkill, looks quite faded.

Don’t let the white wine, craft cocktails, and obliterated stare fool you: Schumer has previously called for bans of powdered alcohol and college Freshman blackout sensation ‘Four Loko.’

