George Soros’ Son Has Been Day Drinking With Democratic Leadership

Image Credits: instagram.

Hamptons hell-raiser and son to mega-billionaire Democrat donor George Soros, Alex Soros, has made his debut on the political circuit by meeting with a handful of prominent liberal leaders.

Soros’ Instagram, a go-to for Manhattan nightlife, drunken karaoke parties, lobster feasts, Bono selfies, and refugee camps, has recently been updated with an influx of photos showing the playboy heir chumming it up with Congressman John Lewis and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

In the photo with Schumer, which was posted Friday afternoon, the two are hunched over a table with three alcoholic-looking drinks. Though Soros appears to be holding his own thanks to his background in surviving notorious New York Fashion Week parties, Schumer, aka Senator Buzzkill, looks quite faded.

Don’t let the white wine, craft cocktails, and obliterated stare fool you: Schumer has previously called for bans of powdered alcohol and college Freshman blackout sensation ‘Four Loko.’

Read more


Related Articles

Trump Shirts Edited Out of High School Yeabook

Trump Shirts Edited Out of High School Yeabook

Hot News
Comments
Mike Cernovich Exposes Alex Soros’ Occultism/House Of Cards

Mike Cernovich Exposes Alex Soros’ Occultism/House Of Cards

Hot News
Comments

San Francisco Mayor Reposts Deleted EPA Global Warming Web Pages

Hot News
Comments

Delta, Bank of America Drop Sponsorship of NYC Public Theater over Onstage ‘Trump’ Stabbing

Hot News
Comments

Jeb Bush Defends Trump, Admits No One Cares About Him

Hot News
Comments

Comments