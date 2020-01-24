George Stephanopoulos Caught on Camera Telling ABC Studio to Cut-Off Trump Defense Attorney

Image Credits: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images.

A good reminder of what we can expect when President Trump’s defense team has their first opportunity in five months to defend him. 

During a broadcast segment on ABC news reporters in the Capitol were interviewing President Trump defense attorney Jay Sekulow.

Back in the ABC studio, Clinton operative George Stephanopoulos did not want to see ABC broadcasting statements from the defense and he is caught on camera using hand signals to tell the producers to cut-off the broadcast.   Stephanopoulos realized he was caught:

Also visible at 47 seconds of the tweet video:


This powerful video compilation exposes the mainstream media’s false narrative that attendees of the Virginia Gun March are racists and rednecks. In reality, Americans of every race, creed and color are united in their loyalty to the Constitution and are prepared to fight to protect it. This footage highlights the danger a unified populace poses to the political establishment who want the American people divided, NOT united.

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of the up to 50% off savings on our storable food!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Joe Rogan Smeared as a 'White Nationalist Transphobe' After Bernie Sanders Accepts His Endorsement

Joe Rogan Smeared as a ‘White Nationalist Transphobe’ After Bernie Sanders Accepts His Endorsement

U.S. News
Comments
Report: Obama ‘increasingly anxious’ about Sanders rise, ‘considering public statement’

Report: Obama ‘increasingly anxious’ about Sanders rise, ‘considering public statement’

U.S. News
Comments

President Trump To Announce Middle Class Tax Cut For Second Term

U.S. News
comments

Virginia Senate Passes Red Flag Gun Seizure Bill Two Days After Second Amendment Rally

U.S. News
comments

Newseum Closes: Monument To Fake News Shuts Down Amid MSM Collapse

U.S. News
comments

Comments