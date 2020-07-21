George Stephanopoulos’ Wife Says She Watched Porn With Their Teenage Daughters

Actress Ali Wentworth, the wife of Good Morning America host and former Bill Clinton White House Communications Director George Stephanopoulos, claims she watched pornography with her teenage daughters in order to teach them about sex.

Wentworth said during an appearance on the Dissenters podcast that the purpose was to show her 15 and 17-year-old daughters that porn stars are actresses who are performing.

“In porn, women have been conditioned to look and act a certain way,” Wentworth explained. “They are performing and it’s dangerous to have boys see this as something women want. You can’t stop them, so I would watch it with them. I would look at the porn with them that one time, like, ‘They’re performing.’”

The 55-year-old added that she also goes through social media posts with her children to offer them another perspective.

