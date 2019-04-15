George W. Bush Praises Borders, Calls For Immigration Amnesty

Image Credits: Alex Brandon - Pool/Getty Images.

Former President George W. Bush said Monday that the U.S. should not shy away from enforcing its borders — but he also called on Congress to set aside political acrimony and approve a broad legalization for illegal immigrants.

Mr. Bush, who himself led a massive round of wall-building beginning in 2006, did not specifically praise or attack President Trump, who is now engaged in another wall fight.

David Peinado/NurPhoto via Getty Images

But the former president did say Congress should again attempt to tackle “comprehensive immigration reform.” That’s the name backers use for bills offering amnesty from deportation to millions of illegal immigrants.

