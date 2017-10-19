George W. Bush Slams America's Obsession With "Conspiracy Theories," Bashes Trump

George W. Bush – who peddled the most harmful conspiracy theory of modern times when he asserted Iraq had weapons of mass destruction, is today decrying America’s obsession with conspiracy theories.

Oh, the irony.

“Discontent deepened and sharpened partisan conflicts,” the former President said during a speech for the George W. Bush Institute. “Bigotry seems emboldened. Our politics seems more vulnerable to conspiracy theories and outright fabrication.”

George W. Bush on the US: "Bigotry seems emboldened. Our politics seem more vulnerable to conspiracy theories and outright fabrication." pic.twitter.com/JLkZcmQWFL — Axios (@axios) October 19, 2017

To be fair to Bush, he went on to make accurate comments about how the youth of today aren’t cognizant of the dangers of “socialist central planning” because they have no experience of the Cold War.

However, his remark about “conspiracy theories” cannot be allowed to slide.

By claiming that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction, an outright fabrication that was dutifully sold by both deep state intelligence agencies and the mainstream media, Bush crafted the most damaging conspiracy theory of modern times and one that still reverberates to this day.

Not only did the invasion of Iraq cause the death of thousands of U.S. troops and the deaths and displacement of over a million Iraqis, it can also be blamed as the cause of the Syrian civil war, the rise of ISIS and the international migrant crisis.

Bush’s conspiracy theory ensured the Middle East would remain mired in misery and hopelessness for decades to come, while draining America of trillions of dollars in the process.

Given that history, the notion that Bush can claim, the moral high ground in lecturing anyone about “conspiracy theories” is beyond the pale.

His vague reference to “bigotry” is also presumably a jab at Trump’s attempt to impose actual border security, something that Bush not only failed to do, but made immeasurably worse during his eight years in office. Bush deported fewer illegals than Barack Obama.

The former president went on to attack Trump without naming him, invoking globalist rhetoric by warning against the rise of “isolationist sentiments”.

“We’ve seen nationalism distorted into nativism, forgotten the dynamism that immigration has always brought to America,” said Bush.

Given that Bush left office with disapproval ratings beaten only by Richard Nixon, perhaps Trump should consider using his attacks as content for his 2020 campaign ads.

George W. should stick to working on his bizarre guilt-ridden self-portrait paintings because his attempt to re-insert himself into the contemporary political conversation by hectoring Americans about conspiracy theories is akin to Harvey Weinstein re-appearing and hosting seminars on how to treat women.

