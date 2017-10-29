George Washington's own church is removing a plaque in his honor because he owned slaves

A church once attended by President George Washington will take down a memorial honoring him, its leaders have decided.

The Christ Church in Alexandria, Virginia, announced this week that it will remove a stone plaque that reads ‘In memory of George Washington’ currently displayed on the left side of the altar in memory of the first president of the United States.

A plaque on the right side of the altar honoring confederate leader Robert E. Lee will also be removed, according to the Washington Times.

‘The plaques in our sanctuary make some in our presence feel unsafe or unwelcome. Some visitors and guests who worship with us choose not to return because they receive an unintended message from the prominent presence of the plaques,’ the church leaders said.

‘Many in our congregation feel a strong need for the church to stand clearly on the side of “all are welcome – no exceptions,”‘ they added.

"George Washington was a slave owner," Pres. Trump says. "Are we going to take down statues of George Washington?" pic.twitter.com/n3SFULvTD3 — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 15, 2017

