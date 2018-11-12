Georgia: Desperate Dems File Last-Minute Lawsuit to Delay Vote Certification

The Democratic Party of Georgia and the Stacey Abrams campaign have filed a desperate last-minute lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, Atlanta division.

The lawsuit actually argues that provisional ballots should be accepted from people who don’t live in that county.

The Democrats are suing the Georgia Secretary of State and election officials in two counties: Gwinnett County and DeKalb County, trying to stop the certification of the votes by one day, which would give the Democrats Tuesday to continue to agitate.

Read more