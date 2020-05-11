Georgia Shooting Case: Murder From Race Bias or Media Race Bait? -- Watch Live

On this Monday broadcast of American Countdown, constitutional attorney Robert Barnes shares his legal perspective of the Ahmaud Arbery case, which involves the shooting of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia by two suspects in February. Philosopher Stefan Molyneux joins the show to give his take on the Ahmaud Arbery case and the media’s response to it as it as it unfolds.

Tune in Monday-Thursday from 7-9 PM to get the latest analysis by @Barnes_Law!

Also tune in at infowars.com/show or AmericanCountdown.News

