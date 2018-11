Democrat Stacey Abrams said early Wednesday morning that she’s not conceding the Georgia governor’s race despite Republican candidate Brian Kemp’s lead.

“I’m here to tell you tonight that votes remain to be counted,” Abrams told her supporters in Atlanta.

Kemp is leading Abrams by about three percentage points – 50.6 percent to 48.5 percent – with 97 percent of precincts reporting.

Read more