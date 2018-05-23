German Chocolate Company Called Racist Over Royal Wedding Ad

A German chocolate company is being accused of racism after releasing a royal wedding-themed ad showing a chocolate-covered marshmallow wearing a wedding dress.

The ad for Super Dickmann’s reads, “What are you looking at? Wouldn’t you also want to be Meghan today?” the BBC reported.

Some have called the now-deleted post “racist.”

A spokesman for the company called the ad “stupid and embarrassing.”

Super Dickmann’s even apologized on social media, saying “A big pardon! The world of Super Dickmann’s is colourful and diverse and far from racist thoughts.”

Meghan Markle, a biracial American actress, became the Duchess of Sussex after marrying Prince Harry at Windsor Castle last weekend.


Related Articles

NFL Bans Kneeling

NFL Bans Kneeling

Hot News
Comments
SPLC Defends MS-13, Says Trump 'Animal' Comment 'Unacceptable' & 'Racist'

SPLC Defends MS-13, Says Trump ‘Animal’ Comment ‘Unacceptable’ & ‘Racist’

Hot News
Comments

Female Reporter Attacked And Assaulted By Antifa

Hot News
Comments

NRA PAC Raises More Than 2.5 Times as Much as Gun-Control PACs in April

Hot News
Comments

Phoenix Mayor Gives La Raza Ally $2.4 Mil Before Leaving to Run for Congress

Hot News
Comments

Comments