German City Pays $8,300 Monthly Rent For Just One 'Refugee' Family

An Iraqi refugee family, with six children, is renting a very expensive apartment in Cologne and the city is paying for it.

The high rental price for the apartment of only 35-square-meters is the result of Germany’s panicking during the influx of migrants. To house refugees Cologne’s Housing Department booked other expensive houses and hotels as well.

Josef Ludwig of the Housing Department of the city says: “What else could I do? At that time we made contracts with the arrival of the many refugees and booked 40 hotels with 3000 places. Now we are still at 2250 places. We simply did not have apartments available, especially not for large families.”

