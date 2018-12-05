German Government Accused of Funding Brochure That Encourages Kids to Spy on Their "Right-Wing" Parents

The Federal Ministry for Family Affairs in Germany has been accused of funding a brochure for kindergarten teachers that encourages children to spy on their “right-wing” parents.

The 60-page manual was produced by the Berlin-based Amadeu Antonio Foundation (AAS), an watchdog organization that tackles racism and hate speech. It was co-funded by the Family Ministry, which is a cabinet-level ministry of the Federal Republic of Germany.

The document offers teachers advice on situations such as, “How to deal with it when teachers or parents make anti-refugee or racist statements in front of children, or directly attack refugee children or parents?”

Germany’s biggest newspaper BILD said the manual was a training guide for recruiting children as potential “informants” against their own parents, while right-wing party AfD said the NGO was employing “Stasi methods” to turn kids into snoopers.

One particular description of two children whose parents supposedly belonged to a local right-wing group was particularly disturbing because it portrayed children adopting natural gender roles as being a “right-wing” trait.

“The girl wears dresses and braids, she is directed to do house work at home, while the boy faces strong physical challenges and drills,” states the manual, as if that is a bad thing.

The AAS denied that it had portrayed such characteristics as “right wing,” before complaining about receiving hundreds of “hate phone calls” from outraged Germans in response to the story.

As we previously reported, while NGOs appear keen on spying on “right-wing” parents, children in German schools are being exposed more and more to Islam as part of the country’s new “diverse” agenda.

Last month, German schoolgirls in Lünen were asked to wear Muslim hijabs as part of a social experiment to test whether German citizens would be racist towards them.

Meanwhile, bullying of non-Muslim German children in migrant-heavy schools is a huge and growing problem.

The mother of a student in a Frankfurt school told BILD that her daughter was being bullied by Muslim girls to such a degree that she had to “take them out of school for protection.”

“She was beaten and verbally attacked on the way to school,” said the mother, explaining that abuse was because her daughter has blonde hair, doesn’t wear a headscarf, has a German-Hebrew name and is a Christian.

When the headmaster was informed of the situation, he told the mother to cover up her daughter with a hijab.

Earlier this year, the president of Germany’s Teachers Association warned that schools with over 70% migrant students are spiraling out of control, with attacks on female teachers and Jewish students becoming commonplace.

Heinz-Peter Meidinger told BILD that a story in Berlin about Muslim migrant students circulating ISIS beheading videos was not a lone case and that such propaganda is “spreading like wildfire”.

