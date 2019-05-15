German Government Classifies as Secret Number of 'Refugees' Arriving By Plane

The German government has made secret the number of “refugees” arriving in the country by plane after previous figures showed it was as high as 30 per cent.

The idea of refugees risking their lives to flee war torn countries, whether by land or even more dangerous boat journey, has been popularized by the media.

However, at least a third of asylum seekers who enter Germany do so via a quick flight.

Previous figures released a year ago by the Federal Ministry of the Interior showed that 30 per cent were arriving by air.

In an attempt to discover which European countries were allowing migrants to continue on to Germany, AfD MP Leif-Erik Holm attempted to get up to date numbers.

However, he was told that the German government now considers this information to be a “secret classified matter” in the interests of “state welfare”.

Holm can view the numbers privately in the Bundestag but cannot reveal them to the public. He asserts that this has been done to deliberately hide the true number of asylum seekers arriving by plane from the public.

The AfD MP is demanding to know how asylum seekers are allowed to be waived through airports and board planes destined for Germany without papers or visas given the obvious security threat this represents.

Holm has now asked Interior Minister Horst Seehofer to “end his blockade and secrecy policy immediately” by telling the public the true numbers of refugees arriving by plane.

