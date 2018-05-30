German Immigration Scam Abused Spousal Visas for Years

Berlin immigration authorities have been caught up in a scam involving EU spousal visas and illegal Nigerian migrants, which has made abuse of the system possible for years.

According to a Radio Berlin investigation, a gang of smugglers would charge migrants up to €13,000 in return for a virtually guaranteed EU residency card, by posing as a married couple with a Portuguese woman the gang would supply.

One Portuguese woman who was part of the scam reportedly had seven aliases she used to pose as the wife of the newly arrived Nigerian.

