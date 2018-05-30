German Immigration Scam Abused Spousal Visas for Years

Image Credits: jackmac34 / pixabay / CC0 Creative Commons.

Berlin immigration authorities have been caught up in a scam involving EU spousal visas and illegal Nigerian migrants, which has made abuse of the system possible for years.

According to a Radio Berlin investigation, a gang of smugglers would charge migrants up to €13,000 in return for a virtually guaranteed EU residency card, by posing as a married couple with a Portuguese woman the gang would supply.

One Portuguese woman who was part of the scam reportedly had seven aliases she used to pose as the wife of the newly arrived Nigerian.

Read more


Related Articles

Juncker Says Italy’s ‘Fate’ Not Ruled By Finances, EU’s Budget Chief Thinks Otherwise

Juncker Says Italy’s ‘Fate’ Not Ruled By Finances, EU’s Budget Chief Thinks Otherwise

Globalism
Comments
Soros Unveils Plan to ‘Save EU'

Soros Unveils Plan to ‘Save EU’

Globalism
Comments

Soros: EU in “Existential Danger”

Globalism
Comments

Milo: Orban Protects His People “Like A Crusader”

Globalism
Comments

Italian Leader: “We Are Not Slaves of Germans, French”

Globalism
Comments

Comments