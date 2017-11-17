German Man Finds Car After Forgetting Parking Spot 20 Years Ago

Image Credits: Jordi Carrasco / Flickr.

A German man from Frankfurt was finally reunited with his car that he had reported stolen two decades ago, after it was found Wednesday in the garage of an industrial building that was about to be demolished.

However, it was revealed that the 76-year-old man, who was unidentified, had himself parked the car in the garage of the building in 1997 and forgotten about it.

For two decades the car remained exactly in the same place where he had once parked it. It silently corroded for years until it was announced that the building had to be demolished.

