German Minister on Migrant Knife Crime: "Don't Let People Get Close To You"

A German Minister has caused controversy after he reacted to reports of increased knife crime amongst migrants by telling German citizens to not “let people get close to you”.

Knife crime is surging in Germany, having increased by around 1200% in the last ten years. Although official figures on the link between migrants and knife crime are largely buried, since Germany imported around 2 million largely Muslim migrants, knife crime has jumped 600%.

A German Federal Ministry for Family Affairs study revealed that there was a correlation between a surge in violent crime and the arrival of migrants, with migrants being over represented in crime statistics.

However, according to Herbert Reul, Minister of the Interior of North Rhine Westphali, who is a member of Angela Merkel’s CDU party, the solution to migrant knife crime is simply for Germans to be more “sensitive” towards it.

“Citizens will just have to be more sensitive,” said Reul, adding, “You don’t necessarily have to let people get close to you.”

Herbert Reul(CDU) Minister of the Interior of North Rhine Westphalia blames Germans for migrant knife attacks because they are "not sensitive" enough!

Reul’s absurd advice is similar to what Mayor Henriette Reker told women in the aftermath of the mass molestation of hundreds of women by Muslim migrants in Cologne on New Year’s Eve 2015.

Asked by a journalist how women could protect themselves against sexual assault, Reker said: “There’s always the possibility of keeping a certain distance of more than an arm’s length – that is to say to make sure yourself you don’t look to be too close to people who are not known to you.”

In another infamous example, police in Finland released a video in which they encouraged women to use “the force” to repel a would-be attacker, which consisted merely of the woman shooing away the man with her arms outstretched.

