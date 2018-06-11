German minister slams Trump for tearing up G7 agreement

Donald Trump was today accused of ‘destroying trust’ between world leaders in matter of ‘seconds’ after he backed out of the G7 agreement via two angry tweets.

The US leader stunned the world by tearing up the joint statement which leaders and diplomats spent days painstakingly drafting just hours after it had been approved.

This looks like an episode of Celebrity Apprentice where Trump is about to fire Angela Merkel because her strudel marketing plan fell through. pic.twitter.com/ZLYlaDrNts — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 10, 2018

He fired off furious tweets saying he told US representatives ‘not to endorse the Communique’ and accusing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau – who hosted the summit – of being ‘dishonest and weak’.

But French president Emmanuel Macron said ‘International cooperation cannot be dictated by fits of anger and throwaway remarks.’

He added: ‘We spend two days working out a (joint) statement and commitments. We are sticking to them and whoever reneges on them is showing incoherence and inconsistency.

