German Official Claims Angela Merkel's Second Bout of Trembling Was "Psychologically Driven"

German officials are claiming that Angela Merkel’s second bout of trembling was “psychologically driven” and that she has no health concerns.

Questions about the German Chancellor’s health first arose when she was caught on camera visibly shaking during a red-carpet ceremony for Ukrainian President Zelenskiy last week.

The episode was blamed on dehydration and the fact that Berlin was experiencing a heatwave.

However, at an early morning indoor event yesterday, Merkel again began trembling. She was offered a glass of water but refused.

Angela Merkel hat im Schloss Bellevue erneut einen Zitteranfall erlitten. Regierungssprecher Seibert sagte, der Bundeskanzlerin gehe es gut. pic.twitter.com/dy8haFPpm4 — Berlin direkt (@berlindirekt) June 27, 2019

In advance of her flight to Japan to attend the G20 summit, a spokesman tried to address concerns by telling the media “the chancellor is well”.

Now a second official asserts that the second episode of trembling was caused by Merkel remembering the first incident.

“The memory of the incident last week led to the situation today – so (it was) a psychologically driven process,” the official told Reuters, adding, “There is nothing to worry about.”

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————