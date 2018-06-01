German Official: "Feeling of Security Collapsing" Due to Mass Migration

The head of one of Germany’s biggest police unions has described the country’s migration policy as resulting in the ‘feeling of security collapsing’ whilst indiscriminate approval of asylum claims has created an ‘enormous security risk’, according to a report by Germany’s own migration agency.

A confidential report by Germany’s Federal Agency for Migration and Refugees found delivered its damning verdict that their Bremen branch had approved asylum applications indiscriminately, to the point of it becoming dangerous.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Rainer Wendt, a leader of one of Germany’s biggest police unions, said: “The feeling of security has been collapsing and now people feel the state has lost control. There are hundreds of thousands of people here of whom we don’t know who they are.

