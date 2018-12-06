German Officials Demand EU Members Pull Own Weight on Migrant Crisis

German officials have demanded EU member states pull their weight over the migrant crisis as they raged over the extra cash Berlin is going to stump up to fill the Brexit blackhole.

EU ambassadors held lengthy talks over the bloc’s next seven-year budget as it looks to prop-up the ailing Union in the wake of the UK’s departure. But things turned tense when German Ambassador Michael Clauss reminded his fellow EU counterparts Germany was prepared to dig deep to fund the Brexit shortfall but demanded member states should be prepared to step up to the plate over the migration issue. Mr. Clauss told the EU Council Germany’s budget contributions could rise to about one-quarter of the whole EU budget following Britain’s exit.

It comes after MEPs in the European Parliament backed plans to increase member state budget contributions to 1.3 percent in March – a move that would likely frustrate member states.

