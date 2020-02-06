German Paper Admits Most ‘Boat Migrants’ Not Real Refugees

Image Credits: Álex Zea/Europa Press via Getty Images.

German newspaper Die Welt has admitted that most of the migrants coming in boats across the Mediterranean are not genuine refugees and are unlikely to gain asylum status.

The paper’s political editor Marcel Leubecher made the admission in an editorial article for the paper this week, noting the rise of migrants crossing into Europe both into Italy across the Mediterranean and across the Aegean sea into Greece.

“Contrary to popular belief, the majority of those arriving in Italy are not refugees. The main countries of origin for boat migrants in January were Algeria, Ivory Coast, and Bangladesh,” Leubecher wrote.

He went on to note that 95 per cent of the asylum applications from the aforementioned countries were rejected and that Libyans made up hardly any of the asylum seekers who arrived in Europe despite their country being in the middle of civil conflict.

According to Italian Interior Ministry data, while the highest number of migrants set out to Italy from Libya, Tunisia, Algeria, and even Turkey saw large numbers of migrants set sail for Italy from their shores as well.

Read more


Mike Adams guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down the agenda to spread a global pandemic and why.

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

The Coronavirus Outbreak Shows “No Signs Of Slowing” As Crematoriums Burn Bodies 24 Hours A Day

The Coronavirus Outbreak Shows “No Signs Of Slowing” As Crematoriums Burn Bodies 24 Hours A Day

World News
Comments
Taiwan News Reports Coronavirus Infections "Astronomically Higher than Official Figures"

Taiwan News Reports Coronavirus Infections “Astronomically Higher than Official Figures”

World News
Comments

China: Police Lock Potential Coronavirus Victim in Her Own Home

World News
comments

Russian Evacuees From China Soon Quarantined In Remote Siberian Region

World News
comments

Hong Kong Quarantines Cruise Ship as 30 Crew Members Show Virus Symptoms

World News
comments

Comments