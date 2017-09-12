German Paper Rips UK PM for 'being populist,' wanting to 'help the little people'

The Prime Minister has been slammed by a German publication for her desire to drastically reduce the number of European immigrants in the UK after Brexit.

Bjorn Finke wrote in Süddeutsche Zeitung: “Prime Minister Theresa May wants to reduce the number of migrants vigorously and justifies this with her concern for the fate of the simple British, the small people.

“For them immigration is a disadvantage, she says. This heart-warming rhetoric, however, is drowned out by reality: the cuts will not improve the situation of badly earning Britons. Instead, this policy will harm the entire country.”

