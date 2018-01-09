German Playboy Cover to Feature First Transgender Model

Image Credits: Tristar Media / Getty.

Playboy Magazine’s German edition is set to feature its first transgender cover model.

Model Giuliana Farfalla, 21 – formerly Pascal Radermacher – will appear topless on the magazine’s cover in its upcoming issue hitting newsstands Thursday.

Florian Biotin, Playboy Deutschland’s editor-in-chief, said the company’s late founder, Hugh Hefner, would laud the move as he was “resolutely opposed to all forms of exclusion and intolerance.”

Farfalla had previously appeared on “Germany’s Next Topmodel.”

The decision follows the US edition’s move to feature a transgender person as its centerfold model in 2017.

At the time, former US Playboy model Jenna Jameson expressed her displeasure with the company’s decision.

“I just think it’s a ridiculous attempt by Playboy to stay relevant. It is a foolish decision that alienates its consumer base,” Jameson told Fox News.


