German Police Accused of Covering Up What They Knew About Christmas Market Killer

New documents suggest that the German police knew more about the threat posed by Tunisian terrorist Anis Amri than claimed, according to reports.

On December 19th 2016 Amri murdered a Polish haulier and stole his vehicle, which he later drove into a busting Christmas market in the German capital.

The Tunisian, who used multiple identities as he gamed the system in Germany, had already had his asylum application rejected and had even been subject to a deportation order before he committed his attack.

He has also been linked to radical Islam and multiple crimes – but the police ended their undercover surveillance of the migrant in September 2016, claiming they had not found evidence of a threat.

However, the Irish Times reports that Berlin broadcaster RBB has seen documents suggesting the local State Criminal Police Office (Landeskriminalamt, or LKA) considered the bogus asylum seeker an increasing threat to public safety at shortly before making this decision.

