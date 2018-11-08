German Police Chief Warns Women "Not to Drink Alcohol" After Migrant Gang Rape

A German police chief has warned women not to drink alcohol or use drugs after the gang rape of an 18-year-old girl in Freiburg, Magazine Der Spiegel reports.

“We cannot offer citizens an all-risk insurance [against crime], but I can advise this: Don’t make yourself vulnerable by using alcohol or drugs,” Freiburg’s police chief Bernhard Rotzinger said.

On 14 October a German teen girl was raped by seven Syrians and a man with a German passport. The girl’s drink was allegedly drugged at a techno party and she was gang-raped outside the disco.

