According to two German news sources, police have ‘covered up’ a Syrian asylum seeker’s rape of a disabled woman. At least one of them is a reliable source and known for quality journalism.

According to Philosophia Perennis and reliable news outlet Junge Freiheit a Syrian asylum seeker repeatedly raped a woman after being attacked in a hallway.

The incident that happened in the town of Chemnitz, was classified by the police as ‘not press-free’, after both German news sites asked for more information.

After combined researched both media sources allege that a Syrian asylum seeker raped a severely, visually impaired woman.

Andrzej Rydzik, the deputy spokesman of the police department of Chemnitz confirmed investigations into the alleged rape to Junge Freiheit.

