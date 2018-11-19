German police ‘cover up how a Syrian raped a disabled woman several times’

Image Credits: fdecomite / Flickr.

According to two German news sources, police have ‘covered up’ a Syrian asylum seeker’s rape of a disabled woman. At least one of them is a reliable source and known for quality journalism.

According to Philosophia Perennis and reliable news outlet Junge Freiheit a Syrian asylum seeker repeatedly raped a woman after being attacked in a hallway.

The incident that happened in the town of Chemnitz, was classified by the police as ‘not press-free’, after both German news sites asked for more information.

After combined researched both media sources allege that a Syrian asylum seeker raped a severely, visually impaired woman.

Andrzej Rydzik, the deputy spokesman of the police department of Chemnitz confirmed investigations into the alleged rape to Junge Freiheit.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Video: Mexicans Agree With Trump, Call Migrant Caravan an "Invasion"

Video: Mexicans Agree With Trump, Call Migrant Caravan an “Invasion”

U.S. News
Comments
Nearly 1,000 Still Missing After Wildfire

Nearly 1,000 Still Missing After Wildfire

U.S. News
Comments

DC City Council Passes Bill to Decriminalize Fare Evasion, Cites ‘Racism’

U.S. News
comments

Video: Trump Supporters Attacked by Crazed Leftist During CNN Protest

U.S. News
comments

Brenda Snipes Resigns: ‘I Have Served the Purpose I Came Here For’

U.S. News
comments

Comments