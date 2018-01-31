German police detain three in raids on human trafficking ring

Image Credits: Maja Hitij/Getty Images).

German police arrested three people on Wednesday in a nationwide operation to crack down on a gang accused of trafficking migrants into Germany in trucks last year.

The police said they arrested a Turk, aged 44, a 37-year old Pole and a Bulgarian, 53, in raids on seven properties in Berlin, Bremen, North Rhine-Westphalia and Saxony.

Investigators believe the traffickers smuggled at least 160 migrants into Germany in the summer and autumn of 2017, hiding some of them in trucks behind goods and pallets, police said.

Immigration remains a politically charged issue in Germany after Chancellor Angela Merkel’s decision to open the doors to more than one million migrants and refugees in 2015 and 2016.

Read more


Related Articles

Prof. Jordan Peterson Slams UK Media Over Interview With Feminist Anchor

Prof. Jordan Peterson Slams UK Media Over Interview With Feminist Anchor

World News
Comments
Oxford Islamic academic in custody in France on rape accusations

Oxford Islamic academic in custody in France on rape accusations

World News
Comments

Trump Supporting Italian Populist Leader: Islam Endangers Italy, Vows to Fortify Borders

World News
Comments

German Carmakers’ Human Tests Cause Outrage, EPA Got Away With It

World News
Comments

Merkel Loses Control: Germans Start Large Protests Against Migrants & Open Borders

World News
Comments

Comments