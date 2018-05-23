German Priest Wears Islamic Headscarf in Protest Against Anti-Immigration Party

A German priest reacted to AfD leader Alice Weidel’s comments about the Islamic veil by wearing one during the Pentecostal sermon.

Weidel courted controversy after a speech in parliament during which she stated, “I can tell you that burqas, headscarf girls and men armed with knives living on welfare, will not assure our prosperity nor our economical growth and even less our welfare state.”

The priest of Our-Lady of Aalen, Wolfgang Sedlmeier, responded by wearing an Islamic hijab during his sermon in protest against Weidel’s “offensive and condescending remarks”.

“Anyone who discriminates against people who follow their faith and choose to cover their heads is going against human dignity and the Pentecostal’s spirit,” claimed Sedlmeier.

The anti-mass immigration AfD swept into parliament in September last year directly as a result of Angela Merkel’s dreadful handling of the migrant crisis, after she opened up the borders to around 2 million predominantly Muslim migrants from 2015 onwards.

This has caused major problems in Germany society, including in schools where ISIS beheading videos are spreading like wildfire and Christian students and teachers are being bullied and attacked.

The president of Germany’s Teachers Association has warned that schools with over 70% migrant students are spiraling out of control, with attacks on Jewish students also becoming commonplace.

Earlier this month, we reported on how 200 African migrants rioted in the German town of Ellwangen to prevent the deportation of a Congolese man who was subsequently released as police fled the scene in fear.

Forecasts show that ethnic Germans could become a minority in their own country by 2060.

During the height of the migrant crisis, Green Party leader openly celebrated the fact that Germans would become a minority in major cities even sooner.

“Our society will change. Our city will change radically. I hold that in 20, 30 years there will no longer be (German) majorities in our city,” she said, before adding, “This is a good thing!”

As the video below (which is banned in Germany) highlights, instead of reversing their disastrous immigration policies, the German government seems intent on indoctrinating the German population to blithely accept their new reality.

