German primary school with 99% migrants now needs security guards against explosion of violence

Berlin’s Spreewald primary school has decided to hire guards for its children and personnel, after more than 30 violent incidents took place in the past year.

At the school, that has a 99% migrant population, teachers and children are attacked frequently. The school environment is now so aggressive that security guards need to be present from 7:30 am until 4 pm to maintain order.

“Within the past year, violence has increased so much that we now have to take this measure”, headmistress of the school, Doris Unzeit, told Germany’s Bild newspaper.

She adds: “The security service should ensure that everyday school life for the children can proceed without disruption and violence. That’s very important.”

