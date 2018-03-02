German primary school with 99% migrants now needs security guards against explosion of violence

Image Credits: Getty.

Berlin’s Spreewald primary school has decided to hire guards for its children and personnel, after more than 30 violent incidents took place in the past year.

At the school, that has a 99% migrant population, teachers and children are attacked frequently. The school environment is now so aggressive that security guards need to be present from 7:30 am until 4 pm to maintain order.

“Within the past year, violence has increased so much that we now have to take this measure”, headmistress of the school, Doris Unzeit, told Germany’s Bild newspaper.

She adds: “The security service should ensure that everyday school life for the children can proceed without disruption and violence. That’s very important.”

Read more


Related Articles

Trump Official Says Illegal Immigrants “Have No Constitutional Right to Abortion”

Trump Official Says Illegal Immigrants “Have No Constitutional Right to Abortion”

U.S. News
Comments
The Truth About the YouTube Purge

The Truth About the YouTube Purge

U.S. News
Comments

Lyft Offering Free Rides to those Attending March for Our Lives

U.S. News
Comments

Here’s Where Planned Parenthood Will Spend $20 Million It Made From Killing Unborn Babies

U.S. News
Comments

Gun-Control Groups Praise Trump’s Embrace of New Federal Gun-Control Proposals

U.S. News
Comments

Comments