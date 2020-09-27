German Professor Arrested After Speaking At "We Do Not Consent" Rally In London

After Metropolitan Police claimed they would only crack down on marchers flagrantly violating social distancing rules (though the hated “rule of six” had been suspended due to the gathering’s “protest” status), German professor Dr. Heiko Schoening was arrested by a gang of British officers – he was filmed being loaded into a paddy wagon – after speaking out against using tactics like economy-destroying mandatory lockdowns during yesterday’s “We Do Not Consent” rally in London.

Video of the arrest was shared on Twitter.

LONDON – Respected German Doctor Heiko Schöning was arrested by Met Police for speaking about Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/RmU5705hi3 — ShatteredWorldMedia (@MediaShattered) September 27, 2020

Several purported bystanders tweeted in protest, by the story appears to have gone largely unnoticed.

Dr. Heiko Schöning has just been arrested and put into a police van @garethicke Shame on the UK #FacismIsHere https://t.co/DVTsecfu38 — Medea Matters (@Medea_Matters) September 26, 2020

Here’s video of the doctor speaking to a reporter at the event yesterday. This was filmed before he was arrested.

German Doctor Dr. Heiko Schöning was arrested yesterday, he has not been charged but is still being held in custody. When doctors speak out the truth and are silenced, locked up, you know we are in deep deep trouble.pic.twitter.com/JMAytuyWiC — Darren of Plymouth 🇬🇧 (@DarrenPlymouth) September 27, 2020

The rally was organized by groups opposing a second lockdown in the UK, along with mandatory vaccination efforts by the government once a vaccine is approved. The doctor was pat of a group of hundreds of German doctors and scientists who have signed on to investigate and analyze whether the heavy handed measures favored by governments to combat the virus were the appropriate response.

Purported friends of the professor claimed that his wife was calling supporters to attend a peaceful demonstration on Sunday outside Wandsworth police station (146 Wandsworth High St).

As David Icke was speaking to thousands, riot police began to attack the crowd and storm the stage.

