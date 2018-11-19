German Schoolgirls Asked to Wear Hijabs For Social Experiment

German schoolgirls were asked to wear Muslim hijabs as part of a social experiment to test whether German citizens would be racist towards them.

Six girls donned Islamic headscarves before visiting downtown Lünen. According to a male teacher who observed the group, older people looked at the girls with skepticism and when told about the social experiment responded by saying, “Stay out of here with that garbage.”

The participants said that the hijabs made them feel more self-conscious, strange and that they were being watched.

The Gates of Vienna website complained that the girls were being prepared “for life under sharia”.

“It’s as if they’re being coached on the way to behave once Islam becomes dominant in Germany — which will probably happen within their lifetime,” commented the blog.

While expressing sympathy for Muslims being discriminated against by Germans, the story fails to mention the fact that bullying of non-Muslim German children in migrant-heavy schools is a huge and growing problem.

The mother of a student in a Frankfurt school told BILD that her daughter was being bullied by Muslim girls to such a degree that she had to “take them out of school for protection.”

“She was beaten and verbally attacked on the way to school,” said the mother, explaining that abuse was because her daughter has blonde hair, doesn’t wear a headscarf, has a German-Hebrew name and is a Christian.

When the headmaster was informed of the situation, he told the mother to cover up her daughter with a hijab.

Earlier this year, the president of Germany’s Teachers Association warned that schools with over 70% migrant students are spiraling out of control, with attacks on female teachers and Jewish students becoming commonplace.

Heinz-Peter Meidinger told BILD that a story in Berlin about Muslim migrant students circulating ISIS beheading videos was not a lone case and that such propaganda is “spreading like wildfire”.

While the left have attempted to celebrate and fetishize the hijab, in the rest of the world it serves as a symbol of oppression.

According to Muslim reformist Asra Q. Nomani, the headscarf represents a “purity culture” that “covers, segregates, subordinates, silences, jails and kills women and girls around the world.”

Meanwhile, Germans are being indoctrinated to accept the new way of things following Angela Merkel’s open border policy, which allowed in well over 1 million predominantly Muslim migrants over the past three years, with commercials and TV shows increasingly celebrating Islamic culture.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Rand Paul Warns Trump: Saudis See US Response To Khashoggi Killing As 'Weakness'

Rand Paul Warns Trump: Saudis See US Response To Khashoggi Killing As ‘Weakness’

World News
Comments
Over 100,000 Protesters Blockade Roads Over Macron's Fuel Tax Hike

Over 100,000 Protesters Blockade Roads Over Macron’s Fuel Tax Hike

World News
Comments

CIA Believes Saudi Crown Prince Ordered Khashoggi’s Killing: WaPo

World News
comments

Global Government Tyrants Are Gaslighting The Free World

World News
comments

Breaking Up Is Hard To Do: Will UK Leave EU or Will May’s Party Leave Her?

World News
comments

Comments