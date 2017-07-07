German States Send More Police to Hamburg as G20 Violence Escalates

Image Credits: Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images.

Protesters injured at least 160 police officers, torched cars and trucks and broke into a locked-down metro station on Friday, seeking to wrest control of the streets of Hamburg as leaders from the world’s biggest economies met nearby.

The escalating violence prompted Hamburg’s police to call in reinforcements from around Germany to help the 15,000 officers already deployed to the northern port city for the G20 summit.

A Reuters witness said protesters from the radical Black Bloc movement appeared to be trying to reach the city’s riverside Elbphilarmonie concert hall, where leaders such as U.S. President Donald Trump were due to attend a concert later.

The Black Bloc movement, which wants to overthrow capitalism, had some success in disrupting the leaders’ discussions despite the ring of steel that surrounded them.

Read more


Related Articles

US to press for new sanctions against North Korea

US to press for new sanctions against North Korea

World News
Comments
Melania Trump 'trapped in hotel' as protesters surround building at G20

Melania Trump ‘trapped in hotel’ as protesters surround building at G20

World News
Comments

Fake News Reporters Lose The Plot Over Trump Shaking Hands With Foreign Leaders

World News
Comments

BUCHANAN: Patching It Up With Putin

World News
Comments

Polish President Slams “Fake News” His Wife Snubbed Trump

Donald Trump Presidency
Comments

Comments