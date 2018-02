A documentary about a Syrian family on Germany’s Spiegel TV has caused controversy in the country.

The 32-year-old Ahmad A. lives with his two wives and six children in the district of Pinneberg. His second wife was only thirteen years old when Ahmad married her in Syria.

While polygamy is banned in Germany, Ahmad was allowed to bring his second wife to Germany. The decision was based on the fact that she is the mother of four of his children.

Read more