German Town Hall Shuts Down After Migrant Repeatedly Terrorizes It

Image Credits: Freedom House, Flickr.

A town hall in Steinhagen had to close several times after an asylum seeker was terrorizing it. “As soon as an employee sees the man coming, we close the town hall,” Mayor Besser tells a local newspaper.

Employees of the town hall informed the police several times. For example, the man shouting loudly in front of the town hall. He was arrested several times and released.

Previously, he had insulted and threatened some employees. Already in the past few weeks, the man had shouted and rioted in the town hall numerous times. Because of that, he already had a house ban there.

Read more


Related Articles

Aquarius Migrant Ship to End Activities

Aquarius Migrant Ship to End Activities

Globalism
Comments
Trump: China Should Use Death Penalty for Fentanyl Distributors, “Results Would be Incredible!”

Trump: China Should Use Death Penalty for Fentanyl Distributors, “Results Would be Incredible!”

Globalism
Comments

Pompeo: Trump ‘Reforming Liberal International Order’ So It May ‘Serve Our Citizens — Not Control Them’

Globalism
Comments

French Protestors Fume over Climate Taxes and a Rising Cost of Living

Globalism
Comments

Historian Slams Migrants Not Fighting For Home Country

Globalism
Comments

Comments