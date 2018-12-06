German Town Hall Shuts Down After Migrant Repeatedly Terrorizes It

A town hall in Steinhagen had to close several times after an asylum seeker was terrorizing it. “As soon as an employee sees the man coming, we close the town hall,” Mayor Besser tells a local newspaper.

Employees of the town hall informed the police several times. For example, the man shouting loudly in front of the town hall. He was arrested several times and released.

Previously, he had insulted and threatened some employees. Already in the past few weeks, the man had shouted and rioted in the town hall numerous times. Because of that, he already had a house ban there.

