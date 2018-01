Germans are being mass brainwashed by television to surrender their culture and submit to Islam.

This is what capitulation looks like.

Watch and share this shocking video: https://youtu.be/kYmTFL9nbRQ

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.