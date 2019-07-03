Germans Display 'F*ck You Greta' Bumper Stickers to Protest Being Lectured About Global Warming

German drivers have begun displaying ‘f*ck you Greta’ bumper stickers to protest against being lectured about global warming by a 16-year-old child.

Greta Thunberg is a Swedish teen climate activist who has been heavily promoted by the establishment and was placed on the front cover of Time Magazine back in May.

Ingmar Rentzhog, founder of the non-profit We Don’t Have Time Foundation, claimed to have ‘discovered’ Thunberg and used her to push climate change messaging.

This has prompted accusations that the teen is being exploited given her Asperger’s, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and selective mutism.

Now some German motorists have had enough of being lectured about their lifestyles by a child.

Over the past few weeks, numerous images of cars adorned with a bumper sticker that reads ‘f*ck you Greta’ have been posted to social media.

Über dem Auspuff steht: Fuck you Greta. Auch über dem Auspuff auf der rechten Seite. Da fühlt sich jemand betroffen und hat das eigentliche Problem nicht verstanden. 🤷‍♂️#Klimawandel #klimakrise #nachmirdiesinnflut pic.twitter.com/M3CF8TgaT6 — Ilja (@darthELIAS) June 28, 2019

The stickers are mainly being bought from Amazon, where they retail at €3.99.

It’s heartening to see that many people can see right through such a flagrant attempt to use a child as a human shield for emotionally manipulative propaganda.

While the message is squarely aimed at Greta, more questions need to be asked about who is pulling her strings.

