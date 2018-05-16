Germans to Work Into Their 70s to Pay Refugee Welfare

Image Credits: Pixabay.

What is the cost of the mass wave of immigration on Europe, and in particular Germany – the country whose leader, Angela Merkel, infamously declared “Refugees Welcome” in the fateful summer of 2015 causing asylum seeking (and economic) migration to spike?

The short answer is – we don’t know exactly, but it is painfully high and rising.

In Feb 2016, Professor Matthias Lücke of Kiel University calculated the cost would be €25.7 Billion of German taxpayer funds. The costs would rise to €37 Billion for 2017 and soar to €55 Billion by 2022.

