Germany: 200 African Migrants Riot to Prevent Man Being Deported, Police Flee

200 African migrants rioted in the German town of Ellwangen to prevent the deportation of a Congolese man who was subsequently released as police fled the scene in fear.

The incident began when police arrived at a refugee center and placed the Congolese man in handcuffs.

However, 200 migrants soon emerged and began surrounding and hitting patrol cars and threatening violence against the police.

“The migrants then sent a security officer from the refugee home to act as an intermediary and gave the police an ultimatum: take the Congolese man’s handcuffs off within two minutes, otherwise they would storm the entrance gate of the accommodation,” reports the Local.

With backup from other police officers nowhere in sight and being completely outnumbered, cops decided to released the 23-year-old migrant from his handcuffs and allow him to go free.

“They were so aggressive and threatened us more and more, so that we had to leave the man behind,” one officer told the Stuttgarter Zeitung.

The Congolese migrant has since gone into hiding.

This is yet another shocking example of the breakdown of law and order and an illustration of how mobs of migrants are able to intimidate police officers, just as they did on New Year’s Eve 2015 in Cologne when police were powerless to stop a huge gang of mainly Moroccan migrants raping and molesting women.

As we document in the video below (which is banned in Germany), rather than directly address the multitude of problems that importing around 2 million “refugees” has caused the country, German authorities appear more intent on brainwashing and threatening their population into accepting the new reality with passive compliance.

