Germany: 26yo Eritrean Migrant Repays Family Who Took Him In By Stabbing Their 11yo Child While Shouting 'Die, Die, Die!'

A 26-year-old Eritrean migrant repaid a German family that took him in to their home in Bavaria by allegedly stabbing their 11-year-old child with a bread knife repeatedly while shouting “die, die, die!”

From HLN (as translated by Google):

Refugee Abdulrahman M. (26) was kindly welcomed at the home of the German Tina K. (34). Yet he stabbed her son Paul (11) with a bread knife on July 25, 2018. The child was seriously injured and survived […] This week, the asylum seeker from Eritrea has to appear before the court of Passau (Bavaria) for attempted murder.

After his flight from Eritrea, Abdulrahman M. lived with other refugees in a multi-family home in Vilshofen. Tina K. (34) lived with her husband and two sons in the same house and took care of the refugees, German media write including Die Welt and Süddeutsche Zeitung.

According to the prosecutor, Abdulrahman M. lured his assistant’s son into ambush in the parental home. He was actually aiming at Paul’s mother, but she was shopping with the other refugees at the time.

The asylum seeker asked the boy where his mother was and pushed him into the living room. There he knocked him down and brought out a bread knife that he had kept hidden until then. M. would have called “die, die” when he stabbed the boy. Paul reacted fearlessly and defended himself during the knife attack.

The family dog ​​- a terrier – eventually saved his life. He bit the attacker. Then Paul was able to free himself and run out of the house. M. did not stop the chase until the boy could stop a car along the road. Paul was seriously injured in the neck and arms and legs. He had to undergo emergency surgery. He had a cut of 15 centimeters [6 inches] on the neck.

Ten months after the facts, the boy still has serious psychological problems and concentration problems, his father said. He has been going back to school for a few weeks after being admitted to a specialized clinic for months.