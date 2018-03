Participants of a march against Merkel’s immigration policy in Kandel have been attacked by Antifa counterprotesters.

On Saturday, the protest movement “Kandel is Everywhere” organized another demonstration in the city were a German teen girl was murdered by an Afghan migrant.

The anti-migration movement’s protest started at 3 pm in Kandel. The protesters demanded freedom of expression, immediate closure of the borders, and deportation of all illegals.

